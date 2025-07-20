The announcement was made during the latest leg of the E1 series in Monaco this weekend, where global leaders in innovation and sustainable technology gathered to witness the next frontier in marine racing.

Described as a fusion of bold innovation, clean energy, and futuristic marine transportation, the E1 Championship has quickly risen to prominence as the world’s first all-electric powerboat racing series. Now, Lagos is set to take center stage on the E1 calendar — a move hailed as a significant stride for sports, sustainability, and tourism in Africa.

In a post on his Instagram account, governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu described it as a major milestone. “This is a major milestone — not just for Lagos, but for the entire continent,” said a Lagos delegation member at the Monaco event. “It’s a powerful signal that Lagos is ready to lead the global conversation around clean energy, sustainability, and technological innovation in marine transport”.

The historic hosting of the event has been made possible through a strategic partnership with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), whose investment in Team Drogba, one of the E1 Racing teams, reflects growing confidence in Africa’s capacity to engage in high-stakes, future-facing global ventures.

He added, “I’m grateful to Afreximbank — not just as a partner but as a believer in what Lagos can achieve,” the statement added, noting the bank’s dual commitment to sustainable development and elevating African cities on the global stage.

The Lagos leg of the E1 Championship is expected to draw thousands of international visitors, while also spotlighting local culture, innovation, and marine infrastructure development. In addition to showcasing electric racing boats on Lagos waters, the event will include cultural exhibitions, tech showcases, and investment summits aimed at advancing the blue economy and eco-tourism.

Analysts say this hosting opportunity could pave the way for broader conversations about the future of marine sustainability in Africa, especially as cities like Lagos seek cleaner alternatives to traditional marine transport amid rising concerns over climate change and pollution.

“This is more than just a sporting event,” the organizers noted. “It’s a chance to show the world what makes Lagos special — our people, our energy, and our ambitions.”

Preparations are already underway for what is expected to be one of the most dynamic public-private collaborations in the city’s recent history. Stakeholders across infrastructure, tourism, sports development, and environmental policy have begun aligning their plans for October 2025.

With this historic hosting, Lagos positions itself not only as a hub for innovation and entertainment but also as a beacon of African leadership in sustainability and next-gen sport.