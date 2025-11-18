The Lagos State Government (LASG) says the planned rehabilitation works on the Lekki–Ajah corridor, earlier scheduled to commence on Saturday, Nov. 15, have been postponed to a later date. The Commissioner for Transportation, Lagos State, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said this in a statement on Tuesday. ...

The Lagos State Government (LASG) says the planned rehabilitation works on the Lekki–Ajah corridor, earlier scheduled to commence on Saturday, Nov. 15, have been postponed to a later date.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Lagos State, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said this in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement reads: The Lagos State Government wishes to inform the public that the planned rehabilitation works on the Lekki–Ajah corridor, earlier scheduled to commence on Saturday, 15th November 2025, have been postponed to a later date.

“A new commencement date will be communicated in due course. *While preliminary activities will continue till end of the month, full rehabilitation works will not begin until the revised schedule is announced.*

“The State Government appreciates the understanding and patience of all road users as it remains committed to improving road infrastructure and ensuring safer, more efficient transportation for all.”