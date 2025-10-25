The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the death of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Matilda Ngbaronye, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Festac Division. She passed away on Friday, October 24, 2025, following surgery at Mayriamville Medical Centre, Bode Thomas, Surulere. In a stateme...

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the death of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Matilda Ngbaronye, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Festac Division.

She passed away on Friday, October 24, 2025, following surgery at Mayriamville Medical Centre, Bode Thomas, Surulere.

In a statement, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Adebisi, described her passing as a profound loss, highlighting her as an officer of remarkable professionalism, discipline, and unwavering dedication to duty.

“CSP Ngbaronye was known for her diligence, integrity, and humane approach to policing. Her leadership and friendly disposition helped strengthen the relationship between the Police and the community she served,” the statement read in part.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Olohondare Jimoh, expressed deep sorrow over her passing, describing her as “a rare and upright officer whose service to the Command will never be forgotten.”

CP Jimoh, on behalf of all officers and men of the Command, extended condolences to the deceased officer’s family, particularly her husband and elderly mother.

He also personally reached out to her elder brother, a clergyman, to convey the Command’s sympathy and support during this difficult period.

The Command stated that details of her burial arrangements will be announced in due course.

“Her death is a great loss not only to the Lagos State Police Command but to the Nigeria Police Force as a whole. May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace,” the statement added.