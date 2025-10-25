The Lagos State Police Command has been thrown into mourning following the death of one of its senior officers, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Matilda Umiah Ngbaronye. Although no official statement has yet been issued by the Command, sources confirmed that CSP Ngbaronye passed away on Friday,...

Although no official statement has yet been issued by the Command, sources confirmed that CSP Ngbaronye passed away on Friday, October 24, 2025, at a hospital in the Surulere area of Lagos State.

Until her death, CSP Ngbaronye served as the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Festac Division and was widely regarded as one of the command’s vibrant and dedicated officers.

Ngbaronye, who previously served as the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Lagos State Police Command, was known for her professionalism, discipline, and commitment to duty.

Her passing has left colleagues and subordinates in deep sorrow, as tributes continue to pour in from officers and residents of the Festac community.