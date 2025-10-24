The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has denied involvement in the re-arrest of Human Rights Activist and Publisher, Omoyele Sowore, shortly after a magistrate court in Abuja granted his bail on Friday. Magistrate Abubakar Umar Sai’I’d, of the magistrate court sitting in Kuje, Abuja, had...

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has denied involvement in the re-arrest of Human Rights Activist and Publisher, Omoyele Sowore, shortly after a magistrate court in Abuja granted his bail on Friday.

Magistrate Abubakar Umar Sai’I’d, of the magistrate court sitting in Kuje, Abuja, had earlier granted bail with a sum of N500,000 each to Omoyele Sowore, Aloy Ejimakor, one of Nnamdi Kanu’s disengaged counsel and arrested protesters during the #FreeNnamdiKanu protest.

However, when contacted by our correspondent on Friday, the FCT Command spokesperson, SP Josephin Adeh, dismissed the rumoured report of the command’s involvement, saying the case is being handled by the Police Force headquarters.

Details of his re-arrest are yet to be confirmed as of the time of filing this report.

TVC previously reported that human rights activist and publisher, Omoyele Sowore, has reportedly been arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The incident was made public by human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong, who condemned the arrest in a post on X, accusing the police and the Tinubu administration of eroding the sanctity of the judiciary.