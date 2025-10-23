Human rights activist and publisher, Omoyele Sowore, has reportedly been arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force at the Federal High Court in Abuja. The incident was made public by human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong, who condemned the arrest in a post on X, accusing the police and the Ti...

Human rights activist and publisher, Omoyele Sowore, has reportedly been arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The incident was made public by human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong, who condemned the arrest in a post on X, accusing the police and the Tinubu administration of eroding the sanctity of the judiciary.

Effiong wrote: “The arrest of Omoyele Sowore at the Federal High Court in Abuja moments ago is preposterous. The police and the Tinubu regime are making a mockery of our judicial system. He should be freed immediately. Stop the shenanigans.”

Before his arrest, Sowore had shared on Facebook that he was at the court with Kanu Agabi, lead counsel for Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Sowore revealed that Agabi informed him his legal team planned to withdraw from Kanu’s case, a move that would leave the IPOB leader to face trial without legal representation.