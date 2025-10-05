The Lagos State Government holds the E1 Lagos Grand Prix closing ceremony at the Victoria Island area of the state. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in an interview with TVC News, described the first-of-its-kind event in Africa as a demonstration of innovation and progress, showcasing Lagos’ creat...

The Lagos State Government holds the E1 Lagos Grand Prix closing ceremony at the Victoria Island area of the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in an interview with TVC News, described the first-of-its-kind event in Africa as a demonstration of innovation and progress, showcasing Lagos’ creativity, resilience and commitment to clean energy and sustainable solutions.

The E1 Lagos Grand Prix features teams competing in high-performance electric boats, with international participants and spectators attending the event.

TVC previously reported that the Lagos State has been officially confirmed as the first African city to host the prestigious E1 Racing Championship, a revolutionary electric powerboat competition, on October 4th and 5th, 2025.