The Lagos State Government holds the E1 Lagos Grand Prix closing ceremony at the Victoria Island area of the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in an interview with TVC News, described the first-of-its-kind event in Africa as a demonstration of innovation and progress, showcasing Lagos’ creativity, resilience and commitment to clean energy and sustainable solutions.

The E1 Lagos Grand Prix features teams competing in high-performance electric boats, with international participants and spectators attending the event.

TVC previously reported that the Lagos State has been officially confirmed as the first African city to host the prestigious E1 Racing Championship, a revolutionary electric powerboat competition, on October 4th and 5th, 2025.

The announcement was made during the latest leg of the E1 series in Monaco this weekend, where global leaders in innovation and sustainable technology gathered to witness the next frontier in marine racing.

Described as a fusion of bold innovation, clean energy, and futuristic marine transportation, the E1 Championship has quickly risen to prominence as the world’s first all-electric powerboat racing series. Now, Lagos is set to take center stage on the E1 calendar, a move hailed as a significant stride for sports, sustainability, and tourism in Africa.

Lagos to host Africa’s first E1 electric powerboat championship – Sanwo-Olu