The Lagos State Government has announced that construction of the long-anticipated Green Rail Line project will officially begin in December 2025.

Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, made the announcement during a joint inspection tour in the Lekki area alongside Tokunbo Wahab, Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources.

According to a statement posted on the state government’s official X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday, the inspection was conducted to assess environmental infractions along the Lekki-Epe Expressway and prepare the corridor for the rail project.

Wahab noted that state officials were on site to evaluate encroachments into wetlands and explore inter-ministerial collaboration to realign the area with the original master plan.

He ordered immediate enforcement actions against violations observed during the tour.

“This negates the original masterplan for the green line by the Ministry of Transportation,” Wahab said, referring to automobile dealers who had erected temporary structures under high-tension power lines and encroached beyond their approved boundaries.

He added that abatement notices were issued on September 26, 2025, warning violators to vacate the area.

The Green Rail Line is a 68-kilometre transit project designed to run from the Lekki Free Zone to Marina, where it will connect with the existing Blue Line.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu previously stated the rail line is expected to transport over 500,000 passengers daily, with capacity expected to grow as demand increases.

In September 2024, the Lagos State Government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) and China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) to execute the project.

During the inspection, Osiyemi said that significant groundwork had already been done.

“The government had done a lot of stakeholders’ engagements as well as a lot of feasibility studies along the Lekki-Epe Expressway Corridor because the green line project will commence in December,” he stated.

He explained that the rail line would be delivered in phases, with the first phase running from the Lekki First Tollgate to Epe, while a second phase, connecting Marina, would feature a water-based transit component.

Wahab emphasised the importance of wetlands preservation, noting their role in mitigating flooding, and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting such natural buffers amid the ongoing development.