The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency has confirmed that Nollywood comic character, Olanrewaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesa, has been officially added to the Lagos State Sex Offenders Register after completing his jail term for sexually assaulting a minor.

According to a Monday statement shared by the agency on its official X handle, the move is aimed at protecting minors and ensuring that accurate information is available to the public.

The statement reads, “In line with Section 37 of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency Law 2021, his name has been duly entered into the Lagos State Sex Offenders Register. This measure supports ongoing efforts to protect minors, strengthen accountability and ensure that accurate information is available to the public.”

TVC previously reported that the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Lagos State, Lawal Pedro, SAN, has issued a stern warning to actor Yomi Fabiyi for making “false, misleading and irresponsible statements” regarding the release of convicted actor Olanrewaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesa, from the correctional facility.

‎According to Fabiyi, in a post shared on his Instagram page on Friday ‎evening and widely shared, he stated that Baba ‎Ijesha was freed after being cleared by the Appeal Court. He said further ‎“I am also happy you were cleared by the ‎appeal court of ever defiling any ‎child.”