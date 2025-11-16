The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Lagos State, Lawal Pedro, SAN, has issued a stern warning to actor Yomi Fabiyi for making “false, misleading and irresponsible statements” regarding the release of convicted actor Olanrewaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesa, from ...

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Lagos State, Lawal Pedro, SAN, has issued a stern warning to actor Yomi Fabiyi for making “false, misleading and irresponsible statements” regarding the release of convicted actor Olanrewaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesa, from the correctional facility.

‎According to Fabiyi, in a post shared on his Instagram page on Friday ‎evening and widely shared, he stated that Baba ‎Ijesha was freed after being cleared by the Appeal Court. He said further ‎“I am also happy you were cleared by the ‎appeal court of ever defiling any ‎child.”

However, the Attorney General clarified in a statement released to TVC News that Baba Ijesa’s release ‎was not as a result of the Appeal court overturning his conviction or sentence.

‎According to the Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Baba Ijesha ‎was released solely because he had fully ‎served his punishment and five-year imprisonment ‎term handed down by the State High Court in 2022 and affirmed by the Court of Appeal in 2024.

‎He added that Baba Ijesa filed a motion for leave to file a fresh appeal to the Supreme Court, which was dismissed by the Apex Court on 9th October 2025, leaving the decision of the ‎Court of Appeal fully intact.

‎This means that, contrary to the misinformation in the public ‎domain, James, popularly ‎known as “Baba Ijesha”, was not cleared of ‎having committed offencesthe Ijesa’s of sexual assault ‎and indecent treatment of a child.

‎The Lagos Attorney General further warned Fabiyi to desist from repeating or ‎spreading the false statements in his own ‎interest, stressing that any action otherwise, will render him and any media platform repeating or spreading such ‎misinformation liable for criminal ‎prosecution by the office of the Attorney ‎General for the offense of publication of false ‎news with intent to cause fear and alarm to ‎the public, contrary to Section 39 of the ‎Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

TVC previously reported that Questions have continued to linger regarding the recent release of Olanrewaju Omiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesa, from the Nigerian Correctional facility in Lagos, which followed the alleged overturning of his conviction by an appeal court in Lagos in a case involving the sexual assault of a minor.

The news of his release went viral on Saturday, with popular activist and filmmaker Yomi Fabiyi announcing on his official Instagram page that the Court of Appeal declared that there was not enough evidence to tie Baba Ijesa to the series of allegations against him.