The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has cautioned Nigerians against receiving packages from abroad without full knowledge of their contents, warning that such actions could attract serious legal consequences, including possible jail time. In a Sunday statement on X, the agency’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said that some drug-criminals operating…...

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has cautioned Nigerians against receiving packages from abroad without full knowledge of their contents, warning that such actions could attract serious legal consequences, including possible jail time.

In a Sunday statement on X, the agency’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said that some drug-criminals operating overseas often conceal illicit drugs in consignments and designate unsuspecting family members or friends in Nigeria as recipients through courier services.

Babafemi warned that individuals who accept such packages risk being held liable for possession and conspiracy if the consignments are found to contain illegal substances.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) advised Nigerians to take precautionary measures, including verifying the contents of any shipment before agreeing to receive it, noting that recipients can confirm items through recorded video calls at the point of packaging.

He wrote, “Some criminal minds will stay abroad and send consignments used to conceal illicit drugs and then make their family members or close friends as consignees who will receive the cargoes on their behalf from courier companies.

“If you will have to receive cargoes on behalf of anyone abroad, please find a means to know every item in the shipment likely through recorded video call at the point of packaging such cargoes, otherwise turn them down no matter the incentives.”

Babafemi added, “When you’re arrested with the consignment here as the designated receiver of the goods, you bear the criminal liability of possession and conspiracy with jail as the end. One of such instances is the latest seizures by @ndlea_nigeria officers of illicit drugs hidden in imported snacks.

“If you’re not part of the criminal conspiracy, don’t accept to receive parcels that you don’t know their full contents. Share this with someone to save them from falling victim.”

The NDLEA further referenced a recent case involving the seizure of illicit drugs concealed in imported snacks, uncovered by its operatives.

The agency emphasised that members of the public should not accept parcels whose contents are unknown, stressing that ignorance would not absolve anyone from criminal responsibility if arrested.