The Nigerian Army has recorded what it described as “significant operational successes across multiple theatres”, including the neutralisation of threats, rescue of kidnapped victims and disruption of criminal networks nationwide. In a Sunday statement posted on, the Army disclosed that the operation was carried out in the last 24hours in…...

The Nigerian Army has recorded what it described as “significant operational successes across multiple theatres”, including the neutralisation of threats, rescue of kidnapped victims and disruption of criminal networks nationwide.

In a Sunday statement posted on, the Army disclosed that the operation was carried out in the last 24hours in a sustained offensive action and effective inter-agency collaboration.

According to the statement, the operations were carried out across Kogi State, Kaduna State, Sokoto State, Kwara State, Edo State, Rivers State and Abia State.

The statement reads, “In Kogi State, troops of 12 Brigade, in conjunction with the Nigerian Police and vigilantes, conducted offensive operations at Kakuma Ileteju/Origa and Ijumu villages, arresting 2 suspected terrorists and recovering 2 motorcycles and 2 chainsaw machines. Similarly, troops of Sector 1 Operation FANSAN YAMMA apprehended a suspected terrorist at Afaka in Kaduna State, who confessed to abandoning a terrorist camp due to internal clashes among terrorist leaders.

“In Sokoto State, troops of the COAS Intervention Battalion VII with the 8 Division Nigerian Army Stalkers cleared multiple villages in Tangaza LGA, destroying a terrorist camp and recovering 2 camouflage trousers. Troops also rescued a Nigerien national held captive for over three weeks, further highlighting the cross-border dimension of terrorist activities. In Niger State, troops neutralised threats by disposing of one IED, apprehending 5 suspects and destroying terrorist camps and illegal mining sites.”

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The statement added, “Troops also recorded major successes in rescue operations. In Kwara State, troops swiftly responded to a distress call, forcing terrorists to abandon 3 kidnapped victims. In Edo State, troops responded to multiple incidents, rescuing victims, apprehending 5 suspected kidnappers and recovering one AK-47 rifle with 9 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and 3 mobile phones, while additional operations led to the rescue of 2 kidnapped farmers. In Delta State, troops arrested a suspected IPOB terrorist at Umunede junction.

“In the South-South, troops of 2 Brigade conducted raids on drug peddlers’ hideouts in Akwa Ibom State, arresting 6 suspects and recovering 20kg of cannabis sativa, 120g of Canadian loud, 27.5g of Colorado, 4.3g of methamphetamine (ice), 15 bottles of codeine, one sachet of tramadol, and ₦431,500.00. In Rivers State, troops uncovered and dismantled illegal bunkering infrastructure, recovering 4 galvanized pipes (about 50m), 4 hoses (about 100m each), one big empty reservoir, one big drum oven, 2 big empty receivers, one big coolant, one medium drum oven, 3 small coolants, one small active drum oven containing about 50 litres of AGO, one small empty drum oven, 2 empty drum receivers, one galvanized pipe (about 15m), 2 hoses (about 50m each), one receiver, one coolant, and one waste pit.”

“In Plateau State, troops of Operation ENDURING PEACE intercepted criminal elements, arresting 9 suspects and recovering one SMG rifle, one locally made revolver rifle, one pistol, 20 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 3 motorcycles, 7 mobile phones, and ₦35,500.00. Additionally, troops in Abia State discovered and handled sacks of suspected stolen crude oil hidden within the Imo River axis in line with operational directives,” the statement concluded.

The Nigerian Army reassures Nigerians of its continued resolve to decisively defeat all forms of criminality and calls for sustained public support and cooperation to consolidate ongoing successes and ensure lasting peace across the country.