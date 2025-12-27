Lagos residents, visitors, and spectators are gathering at Tafawa Balewa Square for the 2025 Adamu Orisa play, widely known as the Eyo Festival. The festival, which celebrates Lagos’ rich cultural heritage, honors past kings and distinguished personalities. READ ALSO: Eyo Festival: LASG Announces...

Among the dignitaries expected to attend are state governors, top government officials, and President Bola Tinubu, a native of Lagos.

The Eyo Festival is renowned for its colorful procession, traditional music, and elaborate masquerades, making it one of the city’s most iconic cultural events.