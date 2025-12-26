The Lagos State Government has announced the temporary diversion of traffic on a section of the Third Mainland Bridge for the Eyo Festival scheduled for Saturday....

The Lagos State Government has announced the temporary diversion of traffic on a section of the Third Mainland Bridge for the Eyo Festival scheduled for Saturday.

In a travel advisory shared on the government’s social media handles, residents and motorists were urged to plan their travels ahead, as vehicular movement would be partially restricted in the Lagos Island area.

“Vehicular movement on major Lagos Island streets, especially along the procession routes, will be restricted or fully closed to allow the traditional Eyo procession to move safely,” the notice read.

Consequently, the government listed major routes on the Island that will be temporarily closed to traffic.

They include Third Mainland Bridge exit to Adeniji Adele Road; Adeniji Adele ramps inward and outward, Oyebanji; and Adeniji Adele inward to Third Mainland (Church Bus Stop).

“Descending the Simpson Bridge to Sura from Osborne; outward Sura inward Osborne by Simpson Bridge; outward Sura inward Obalende Bridge; and Third Mainland exit to Sura.”

Other areas to be affected include Obalende, CMS, Marina, Apogbon and Idumota.

Commuters were therefore advised to use alternative routes. “Motorists are advised to plan their journeys, as LASTMA officials will be deployed to all diversion points for a seamless flow of traffic,” the notice added.

The Eyo Festival, which was last held in 2017, is known for its iconic white-clad masquerades and vibrant display of chants, dance and cultural symbolism.

Considered a cultural treasure of the Lagos people, it is one of the most recognisable traditional events in the country, and this year’s edition is expected to draw both local and international attention.