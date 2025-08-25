A Federal High Court in Lagos has sentenced Obayemi Oyetade to three months’ imprisonment for dealing in “Canadian Loud,” a potent strain of cannabis, alongside drug-laced chocolates and gummies....

A Federal High Court in Lagos has sentenced Obayemi Oyetade to three months’ imprisonment for dealing in “Canadian Loud,” a potent strain of cannabis, alongside drug-laced chocolates and gummies.

Justice Deinde Dipeolu handed down the sentence on Monday after Oyetade pleaded guilty to a three-count charge brought by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Prosecution counsel, Julianna Negedu, told the court that the convict was arrested on 19 July 2025 at Sarah Sam Hotel, Ogudu Road, Kosofe, Lagos, where he was caught selling the prohibited drugs. He was found in possession of 22.9 grams of Canadian Loud, 1.3 kilograms of chocolate infused with Loud, and 900 grams of Loud-laced gummies.

Negedu said Oyetade’s actions contravened Section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

During proceedings, the convict admitted he had been selling the banned substances since 2021. His lawyer, Emmanuel Okenyi, pleaded for leniency and asked the court to consider a fine in lieu of a custodial sentence.

Justice Dipeolu sentenced Oyetade to three months in prison but gave him the option of paying a ₦1 million fine instead.