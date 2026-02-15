In a major escalation of its state-wide sanitation campaign, the Lagos State Government has commenced bulk waste evacuation of waste at Alaba Rago, along the Lagos-Badagry expressway. According to a Sunday statement shared on its official X handle, Lagos Waste Management Authority deployed heavy-du...

In a major escalation of its state-wide sanitation campaign, the Lagos State Government has commenced bulk waste evacuation of waste at Alaba Rago, along the Lagos-Badagry expressway.

According to a Sunday statement shared on its official X handle, Lagos Waste Management Authority deployed heavy-duty carriers to clear the illegal dump sites.

The statement reads, “Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has commenced bulk waste evacuation at Alaba Rago along the Lagos–Badagry Expressway, deploying heavy-duty carriers, loaders and support teams to clear illegal dump sites.”

The statement further revealed that the Managing Director of the agency, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, said that the operation will extend to Okokomaiko, the median around Lagos State University, and onward from Agric Bus Stop to Mile 2, as part of a sustained sanitation framework with monitoring, stakeholder engagement, sensitisation, and enforcement to prevent recurrence.

TVC News previously reported that the Lagos State Government has served ‘Notices of Intention to Seal’ on several Ikorodu markets and plazas, citing persistent environmental infractions.

According to a Sunday statement, the enforcement operation will be carried out by the Waste Investigation, Surveillance, and Enforcement unit of the Lagos State Waste Management Authority, which carried out routine compliance inspections across selected locations within the Ikorodu axis.

The sites served notices include Ferry Terminal, Ikorodu, No. 6 NBC Road, Ebute, Ikorodu, No. 7 NBC Road, Ebute, Ikorodu, Ominu Ajasa & Royal Family Premises, Ikorodu, Ladega Market, Ikorodu, and Better Life Market, Ikorodu.