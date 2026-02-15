Lagos Threatens Shutdown of Ikorodu Markets, Plazas Over Environmental Violations

In a major escalation of its state-wide sanitation campaign, the Lagos State Government has served ‘Notices of Intention to Seal’ on several Ikorodu markets and plazas, citing persistent environmental infractions. According to a Sunday statement, the enforcement operation will be carried...

According to a Sunday statement, the enforcement operation will be carried out by the Waste Investigation, Surveillance, and Enforcement unit of the Lagos State Waste Management Authority, which carried out routine compliance inspections across selected locations within the Ikorodu axis.

The sites served notices include Ferry Terminal, Ikorodu, No. 6 NBC Road, Ebute, Ikorodu, No. 7 NBC Road, Ebute, Ikorodu, Ominu Ajasa & Royal Family Premises, Ikorodu, Ladega Market, Ikorodu, and Better Life Market, Ikorodu.

The State warned that all affected plazas, markets, and occupants have a grace period of 72 hours to comply with the notice, noting that failure to do so will attract appropriate enforcement actions in line with existing regulations.