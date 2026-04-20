The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared that Nigeria will not return to what it describes as the “Years of the Locusts,” as political positioning begins ahead of the 2027 general elections. In a strongly worded statement, the party accused opposition figures now aligning under…...

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared that Nigeria will not return to what it describes as the “Years of the Locusts,” as political positioning begins ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a strongly worded statement, the party accused opposition figures now aligning under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) of attempting to repackage themselves as reformers despite what it called a long history in public office.

The statement, issued by Lagos APC spokesperson Seye Oladejo, described the emerging coalition as a gathering of “old hands” who have previously held significant positions as governors, ministers, legislators and party leaders.

It argued that Nigerians should not forget what it termed years of “policy drift, leadership inertia and squandered opportunities,” insisting that many of the actors now presenting themselves as change agents were once at the centre of power.

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The APC maintained that the opposition coalition is driven more by ambition than ideology, and lacks the internal unity and democratic credibility required to offer credible leadership.

It further claimed that Nigeria has moved beyond the politics of entitlement and recycled leadership, stating that voters are now more discerning and less susceptible to what it called “empty theatrics” ahead of the 2027 polls.

Defending the current administration, the party said reforms under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are bold and necessary, even if difficult, adding that they are aimed at correcting long-standing structural challenges.

The statement warned that the 2027 elections would represent a moment of democratic reckoning, separating what it called genuine leadership from recycled ambition.

It concluded that Nigeria has moved on politically and will not return to what it described as a failed era of governance, insisting that the “years of the locusts” are firmly in the past.