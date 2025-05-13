Following the successful primaries to select candidates for the 12 July Local Government elections, the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has set up an Appeal Committee to address grievances from dissatisfied aspirants.

The committee, inaugurated to review protests arising from the exercise, is chaired by Mr. Lawal Pedro, SAN, the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, with Otunba Abiodun Olufowobi serving as Secretary.

Other members include Rt. Hon. Jokotola Pelumi, former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly; Hon. Lanre Ogunyemi, ex-lawmaker and current State Secretary of the party; and Chief Chukwudi Adiukwu.

The APC has advised aggrieved aspirants to submit their appeals to the committee no later than 12 noon on Tuesday, 13 May 2025.