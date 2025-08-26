The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has strongly criticised former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over his claim that Nigeria has become a “killing field” with more than 10,000 deaths under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration....

In a statement on Monday, the party dismissed Obi’s remarks as “reckless, baseless and politically motivated,” insisting that the record of Nigeria’s Armed Forces under the Renewed Hope Agenda tells a different story of “remarkable progress and security gains.”

The APC cited official data from the Defence Ministry and the Defence Headquarters showing that between August 2023 and April 2025, security forces neutralised 9,415 terrorists, arrested more than 14,000 suspects, and rescued over 10,000 hostages. It added that operations also recovered stolen crude oil valued at N83 billion.

Highlighting regional operations, the statement said 1,246 terrorists were killed in the North-east, with 2,467 arrested and nearly 2,000 civilians rescued under Operation Hadin Kai. In the North-west, it said 1,374 bandits were neutralised, over 2,100 surrendered or arrested, and more than 3,000 hostages freed under Operation Fasan Yamma.

The Lagos APC also pointed to recent airstrikes in Katsina which freed 76 hostages, though one child was lost in the crossfire, while 35 militants were eliminated. Similar precision operations in Borno State were said to have neutralised dozens of extremists and restored vital security.

It further noted that under President Tinubu, the Nigerian Air Force had expanded its fleet with new jets and helicopters, flying nearly 10,000 sorties in support of counter-insurgency and anti-sabotage missions. Local defence production, it added, has also been boosted, with the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) producing ammunition, tactical vehicles and drones.

Quoting recognition from the Coalition for Human Rights and Freedom (CHRF), the party stressed that the armed forces had neutralised over 13,500 criminals and rescued nearly 10,000 hostages in coordinated operations.

“It is profoundly disappointing that Mr Obi would resort to fear-mongering rather than engage constructively,” the APC stated. “The Nigerian Armed Forces, under this administration, are standing tall—striking back aggressively, saving lives and securing our nation.”

The party reaffirmed its support for President Tinubu and praised security operatives for their sacrifices on the frontline, urging critics to “acknowledge the progress made rather than indulge in baseless political dramatics.”