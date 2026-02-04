The Emir of Kaiama, a community in Kwara State, Omar Muazu, confirmed that 75 victims have been given mass burial according to the Islamic rite, while some have been transported to their other communities for burial. At least 102 have been confirmed killed, while an unconfirmed number of people have...

The Emir of Kaiama, a community in Kwara State, Omar Muazu, confirmed that 75 victims have been given mass burial according to the Islamic rite, while some have been transported to their other communities for burial.

At least 102 have been confirmed killed, while an unconfirmed number of people have been kidnapped, as the Emir described the massacre as the worst in the history of Nigeria.

He said Woro town is now a ghost community, while an undisclosed numbBandits’er of women and children were kidnapped.

He confirmed that the bandits had earlier sent a letter to the community, purportedly notifying residents of their intention to ‘come and preach.’

However, the visit proved to be a deadly ruse, as the group instead carried out a massacre of the inhabitants.”

The Emir said they had earlier kidnapped two Chinese and killed a soldier.

He requested a military base to secure the community and the Kainji National lake where they are hibernating.

The Governor of the state, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaqwhere visited the community to commiserate with the people following a bandit attack that claimed more than a hundred persons.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said that President Bola Tinubu has approved the immediate deployment of a battalion of soldiers to the location.

He said there would be major operations in the axis to make sure that the people are safe.

In his words, “the bandits have murdered sleep, and they shall be met with full force.”

TVC News previously reported that at least forty persons, including women and children, were reportedly killed on Tuesday evening when suspected bandits attacked Woro and Nuku communities in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Several houses were also said to have been razed during the violent invasion, leaving many families mourning the loss of their loved ones.

Sources say troops of the Nigerian Army, alongside forest guards, have been deployed to the affected communities to restore calm and prevent further attacks.