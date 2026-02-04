At least forty persons, including women and children, were reportedly killed on Tuesday evening when suspected bandits attacked Woro and Nuku communities in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State....

Several houses were also said to have been razed during the violent invasion, leaving many families mourning the loss of their loved ones.

Sources say troops of the Nigerian Army, alongside forest guards, have been deployed to the affected communities to restore calm and prevent further attacks.

It was gathered that the assailants reportedly stormed the communities from Borgu in neighbouring Niger State.

Sources claim the attackers had been moving around some villages in Niger State, preaching against the Nigerian Constitution, before infiltrating parts of Kaiama Local Government Area.

Meanwhile, the Kwara State Government has confirmed the attack.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq expressed deep sorrow over the killings, describing the attack as a cowardly act against innocent civilians.

The Governor condemned the incident, noting that it was a desperate attempt by terrorist elements to distract security agencies amid ongoing counter-terrorism operations across parts of the state.

He added that security forces have continued to record significant successes in dismantling terrorist and kidnapping networks in Kwara State.

Governor AbdulRazaq also commiserated with the people of Woro and Nuku communities, especially families who lost loved ones in the attack, while assuring residents of the government’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property.