Kogi State Government has announced that Public and private primary and secondary schools across the state will resume on Monday, February 23, 2026, following an emergency mid-term break declared on February 4.

The government said the temporary closure was a precautionary measure to protect pupils, students, and teachers.

The State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, earlier disclosed that the decision was based on credible security intelligence.

He noted that additional safety measures have now been put in place to guarantee a secure learning environment and prevent disruption of the academic calendar.

The resumption was confirmed in a statement by the Director of Basic and Secondary Education, Matthew Salami, on behalf of the Commissioner for Education, Wemi Jones.

TVC News previously reported that the Kogi State Government has ordered the immediate closure of all public and private primary and secondary schools across the state following rising security concerns.

Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo issued the directive on Wednesday, 4 February 2026, describing the move as a preventive measure to safeguard students, teachers and other school personnel amid intelligence reports indicating potential threats.

The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Kogi State chapter, conveyed the directive to school owners and stressed the need for strict compliance.