The Kogi State House of Assembly has passed into law a bill restricting the movement of heavy-duty trucks within Lokoja metropolis, in a bid to ease traffic congestion and enhance safety within the state capital.

At its Tuesday plenary, the Assembly also passed three additional bills, including the bill to repeal the Local Government Electoral Law of 2004 and enact a new Kogi State Local Government Electoral Law, 2025.

TVC News gathered that the legislative process followed a clause-by-clause consideration of the committee reports and deliberations by members during plenary.

Other bills passed include the Kogi State Agency for Climate Change (Establishment) Law, 2025, and a law establishing the Kogi State Bureau of Lands and other matters connected thereto.

Speaker of the House, Umar Yusuf, commended lawmakers for their commitment to legislative responsibilities and for prioritising laws that support the growth and development of the state.