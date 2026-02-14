Kenyan runner Ezra Kering crossed the finish line in 2:11:55 on Saturday to win the 2026 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, claiming the $50,000 top prize. The 40-year-old, who previously took gold at the 2025 Borobudur Marathon in Indonesia with a time of 2:17:27, shaved six seconds off his personal ...

Kenyan runner Ezra Kering crossed the finish line in 2:11:55 on Saturday to win the 2026 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, claiming the $50,000 top prize.

The 40-year-old, who previously took gold at the 2025 Borobudur Marathon in Indonesia with a time of 2:17:27, shaved six seconds off his personal best to secure victory in Lagos.

According to a statement by Access Bank, Kering “delivered a masterclass in focus and endurance,” though he fell short of breaking the fastest officially recorded marathon time of 2:00:35, set by “Kelvin Kiptum of Kenya at the 2023 Chicago Marathon.”

The men’s race witnessed a historic shift as Ugandan athletes broke Kenya and Ethiopia’s long-standing dominance. Lomoi Samuel of Uganda finished second in 2:11:59, while compatriot Namutala Lumbasi took third place in 2:12:25, earning $40,000 and $30,000 respectively—a milestone for Ugandan marathoners at the event.

The marathon began at Orca Shopping Mall, Ahmadu Bello Way, Eko Atlantic City, with a 6:30 a.m. flag-off, and concluded at Eko Atlantic, Victoria Island, Lagos.

In the women’s category, Ethiopian runner Dinke Meleka emerged victorious in 2:37:36, claiming the title for the second time in her career. Meleka had previously won the 2022 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon in 2:24:04.

Kenyan Cheyech Daniel finished second in 2:37:43, while another Ethiopian, Zewdalem Getaw, took third place in 2:38:59. Other recent Ethiopian winners include Guta Meseret Hirpa (2025, 2:37:04), Kebene Chala (2024, 2:43:32), Almenesh Herpa (2023, 2:40:42), and Siranesh Yirga (2022, 2:33:54).

Among Nigerian athletes, Boyi Nyango was the first man to cross the finish line, clocking 2:25:32.

“Naija no dey carry last,” the organisers said, highlighting his strong performance. Deborah Badung also made history as the first Nigerian woman to complete the marathon this year, finishing in 2:55:46. Access Bank praised her effort, saying, “Lagos, stand up. Our queen is home.”

For elite runners, Access Bank had earlier announced that prize money would be awarded as follows: “the first position will receive $50,000, second $20,000, third $15,000, fourth $12,000, fifth $10,000, sixth $8,000, seventh $6,000 and eighth $4,000.”

Nigerian elite athletes were to receive: “the first position will receive N2,000,000, second N1,500,000, third N1,000,000, fourth N500,000, fifth N200,000, sixth N100,000, while seventh to tenth positions will receive N50,000 each.”

Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, representing Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, commended the organisers and reiterated the state government’s commitment to the marathon.

“This is our competition and our race. We are happy to host one of the biggest marathons in the world. Probably there are not more than seven marathon races bigger than the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, which is on the Gold Label. By the grace of God, we will also achieve the Platinum Label, which is the highest. We will do everything in our power to continue to support sports in Lagos and be at the forefront of youth engagement. Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu is doing everything possible to ensure that the youths get the right attention, and we are open about it. Our phone numbers are in the public domain for any support,” he said.