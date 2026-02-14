The 11th edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon began on Saturday morning, with athletes surging through major routes across Lagos as the race officially got underway. A video shared by sports photographer Sulaimon Adebayo, popularly known as Pooja, captured the early moments of the competit...

The 11th edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon began on Saturday morning, with athletes surging through major routes across Lagos as the race officially got underway.

A video shared by sports photographer Sulaimon Adebayo, popularly known as Pooja, captured the early moments of the competition, showing runners in full stride shortly after the flag-off.

Organised by Nilayo Sports Management Limited in partnership with Access Bank and the Lagos State Government, the marathon features both 42km and 10km races.

According to Access Bank, “the 42km race will start at Orca Shopping Mall, Ahmadu Bello Way, Eko Atlantic City, and finish at Eko Atlantic, Victoria Island, Lagos,” with a 6:30 am flag-off.

It added that “the 10km race will start at Grace Garden Event Centre, Lekki, and finish at Eko Atlantic, Victoria Island, Lagos,” with a 9:30 am flag-off.

On prize rewards, the bank stated that in the elite category for men and women, “the first position will receive $50,000, second $20,000, third $15,000, fourth $12,000, fifth $10,000, sixth $8,000, seventh $6,000 and eighth $4,000.”

For Nigerian elite athletes, it said, “the first position will receive N2,000,000, second N1,500,000, third N1,000,000, fourth N500,000, fifth N200,000, sixth N100,000, while seventh to tenth positions will receive N50,000 each.”

It further noted that in the 10km Nigerian category, “the first position will receive N500,000, second N400,000, third N300,000, fourth N200,000 and fifth N100,000.”

Ahead of the race, the Lagos State Government rolled out traffic diversion plans to ensure a smooth event.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said the restrictions were necessary for public safety and seamless coordination.

He stated, “The First, 42-kilometre race, will commence at Ahmadu Bello (By MRS Gas Station) route and run through the entire stretch of the Coastal Road, which is the end point of the race.

“The Second, 10-kilometre race, will cover Durosimi Etti (Lekki Phase 1), the starting point and run through Ozumba Mbadiwe to Bishop Oluwole to Akin Adesola and Sanusi Fafunwa, which is the end point.”

The government added that “all affected adjoining Roads, Junctions and Intersections along race one and two will be blocked from 12.00 am and 12.30 pm on Saturday, 14th February, 2026,” and that “all affected adjoining roads will be manned by LASTMA, and other security agencies to prevent other road users’ access to the main race corridor,” urging motorists to cooperate with traffic officials.

Currently a gold label race recognised by the World Athletics, the Lagos marathon is seeking elevation to platinum label status, the highest global classification, with only 16 such races worldwide and none in Africa.

The event has also received backing from the Athletic Federation of Nigeria as organisers intensify efforts to position it among the world’s elite road races.