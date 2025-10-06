Hollywood Actors Keith Powers and Ryan Destiny have announced their engagement. The longtime couple announced their engagement on Sunday, October 5, 2025, sharing matching Instagram posts with the heartfelt caption: “Engaged to the love of my life.” READ ALSO: Singer Spyro Announces Engagement,...

Hollywood Actors Keith Powers and Ryan Destiny have announced their engagement.

The longtime couple announced their engagement on Sunday, October 5, 2025, sharing matching Instagram posts with the heartfelt caption: “Engaged to the love of my life.”

READ ALSO: Singer Spyro Announces Engagement, Set To Tie Knot With Lover

Powers, widely recognized for his roles in The New Edition Story and The Perfect Find, and Destiny, known for her performances in Star and Grown-ish, have been together since 2017.

Over the years, they’ve earned admiration not just for their individual careers but for their strong, grounded relationship in the often chaotic world of Hollywood.

Though the two haven’t yet revealed any wedding details, the engagement is a major milestone for the pair, marking a new chapter in their nearly decade-long romance.