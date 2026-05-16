Kayode Akiolu has emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Lagos Island Constituency II after securing the party’s return ticket through a consensus arrangement during the primary election. The lawmaker was endorsed by party stakeholders and supporters in the constituency, paving the way for his return as the…...

Kayode Akiolu has emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Lagos Island Constituency II after securing the party’s return ticket through a consensus arrangement during the primary election.

The lawmaker was endorsed by party stakeholders and supporters in the constituency, paving the way for his return as the APC flagbearer ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking after the exercise, Akiolu expressed appreciation to party loyalists and supporters for their confidence in him.

He said he was excited by the outcome of the primary and pledged to continue delivering quality representation to the people of the constituency.