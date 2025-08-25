The Katsina State Government has strengthened its fight against insecurity with the acquisition of eight additional Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), bringing its fleet to 43—the largest in the region....

Acting Governor Faruk Lawal Jobe unveiled the vehicles on Friday after a State Security Council meeting, pledging that the government would not relent until banditry is eradicated.

“The battle against banditry is not over until it is won. We will not be distracted by the cowardly actions of these criminals,” Jobe declared.

The launch follows a bandit attack in Gidan Mantau, Malumfashi Local Government Area, where local vigilantes helped rescue 76 kidnapped victims. Jobe hailed their courage and reaffirmed government support for grassroots security initiatives such as Community Watch and Vigilante groups.

So far, more than ₦36 billion has been invested in security interventions, including equipment upgrades, personnel training, and operations that have reportedly stabilised four of the state’s eight frontline local government areas.

Jobe also disclosed that the Chief of Army Staff is scheduled to visit the state for an on-site evaluation of ongoing security challenges, stressing that Katsina’s difficult terrain requires stronger federal backing.

Meanwhile, Commissioner for Internal Security, Nasiru Muazu Danmusa, commiserated with families affected by recent attacks and urged residents to intensify collaboration with security agencies through intelligence sharing.