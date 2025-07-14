The Katsina State Government has announced that former President, Muhammadu Buhari will be buried on Tuesday July 15th in Daura not Monday as earlier announced....

The Katsina State Government has announced that former President, Muhammadu Buhari will be buried on Tuesday July 15th in Daura not Monday as earlier announced.

The Deputy Governor of Katsina State, Lawal Jobe, announced the postponement of the burial to reporters on Monday afternoon.

Mr Jobe arrived the Daura residence of the former President by 11.27am to inspect the site for the final burial.

He spoke to newsmen after his inspection of the burial site.

The former President died in a London Hospital on Sunday after a prolonged battle with illness.

A presidential delegation is currently in London to repatriate his remains to Nigeria for burial.

Muhammadu Buhari first rose to national prominence as a no nonsense Military officer who was at the heart of crushing the religious fundamentalist group, the Maitatsine and later driving out Chadian rebels who made an incursion into Nigeria.

He was also a former Federal Commissioner in charge of Petroleum Affairs before that he was Military Governor of the Northwestern States.

He later emerged as the Head of State after a Military coup overthrew the Sheu Shjagari led Federal Government in December 1983.

He was himself overthrown in a Palace Coup led by Ibrahim Babangida.

Buhari was also chairman of the defunct Petroleum Trust Fund which was credited with doing a lot in infrastructure development and supply of drugs to Federal Health Centres and Teaching Hospitals.

Buhari contested four straight times between 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015 at the head of a merger of legacy parties of the All Progressives Congress to defeat Goodluck Jonathan of the PDP.

He was 82.

The delegation is led by Vice President Kashim Shettima and also includes Governor Babagana Umaru Zulum of Borno State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yussuf Tuggar and Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.