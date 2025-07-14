The All Progressives Congress (APC) announces the closure of its National Secretariat in Abuja in honour of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari....

As directed by the Acting National Chairman of our great Party, Bukar Dalori, the Party’s National Secretariat will be closed starting today, Monday, July 14 and will reopen on Thursday, July 17, 2025.

The party urges faithful to use the period of national mourning for quiet reflection and prayers for the repose of the soul of our departed leader.