Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has described the late former President Muhammadu Buhari as an incorruptible patriot and disciplined statesman whose life epitomised integrity, selflessness, and national service.

In a heartfelt condolence message personally signed and issued on Saturday, Wamakko said he received the news of Buhari’s death with “profound shock, deep sorrow, and a heavy heart.”

“Nigeria has lost one of its most iconic and selfless leaders,” he stated, praising Buhari as a symbol of honour and forthrightness from his days as a young military officer to his emergence as a democratically elected president.

Wamakko, who served as Governor of Sokoto State and currently represents Sokoto North Senatorial District, highlighted Buhari’s legacy in fighting corruption, reviving infrastructure, investing in agriculture, and reforming the security sector.

“His impact reached every corner of Nigeria, especially the long-neglected northern region,” he said, noting that Buhari’s leadership brought significant development in roads, railways, power, and agriculture.

He described the late President’s modest lifestyle and unwavering commitment to national unity as moral lessons for all public servants.

“On behalf of myself, my family, and the good people of Sokoto State, I extend my deepest condolences to his beloved wife, Aisha Buhari, his children, the Buhari family of Daura, and the entire nation,” Wamakko said.

He prayed for Allah to forgive Buhari’s shortcomings, accept his good deeds, and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus, adding, “Nigeria has lost a hero, but his legacy shall endure.”