Dr. Suraj Sulaiman, the Statistician-General, disclosed the plan in a statement on Saturday, noting that the 10-working-day exercise aims to produce accurate, up-to-date data to guide planning and policy in the state’s tertiary education sector.

According to Dr. Sulaiman, the census will collect detailed information on the number and types of tertiary institutions, student enrolment figures, academic programmes, available infrastructure, including classrooms, laboratories, and libraries, as well as staffing levels, staff qualifications, and the operational status of each institution.

“The census will provide policymakers, education managers, and other stakeholders with reliable information for better resource allocation and improved educational outcomes,” he said, emphasising the importance of the initiative.

He urged all tertiary institutions in Kano State to cooperate fully with the trained enumerators and supervisors who will be deployed for the exercise.

“The cooperation of all tertiary institutions is critical to shaping the future of education in Kano State. The data gathered will play a key role in evidence-based decision-making,” Dr. Sulaiman added.

Highlighting the significance of the exercise, he said its success largely depends on institutions providing timely and accurate information.

He described the upcoming census as one of the most extensive data-gathering efforts in the state’s tertiary education sector in recent years, offering a clearer understanding of existing capacities and challenges.