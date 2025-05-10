The Kogi State Government has begun sensitisation drive for its 2024–2025 Annual School Census.

The sensitisation parley organised by the State Ministry of Education in Lokoja, brought together key players across the education sector to strategise for the upcoming census.

Commissioner for Education, Wemi Jones says the exercise would generate reliable data for strategic planning and tailored interventions as the state prepares to introduce more technology-driven learning systems.

He emphasised that Governor Usman Ododo is committed to sustained investments in education, adding that the over 1.3 billion naira already spent on examination fees demonstrates a resolve to reduce the financial burden on parents and ensure that no child is left behind in the quest for knowledge.