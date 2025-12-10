Amid the recurrent farmers and herders clashes nationwide, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed Vice President Kashim Shettima to convene a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting specifically to discuss the issue of ranching. This new directive is poised to discuss a lasting solution to the cr...

Amid the recurrent farmers and herders clashes nationwide, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed Vice President Kashim Shettima to convene a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting specifically to discuss the issue of ranching.

This new directive is poised to discuss a lasting solution to the crisis of open grazing, serving as a key approach laid out by President Tinubu during his declaration of a national security emergency.

As of the time of filing this report, no official date has been set for the convening of the members of the National Executive Council (NEC).

Call on Herders Association to embrace ranching

President Tinubu had previously called on all herder associations to take advantage of the Livestock Ministry created to address the persistent clashes between herders and farmers.

President during pronouncement of the national security emergency urged herders to put an end to open grazing and surrender illegal weapons.

Tinubu affirmed that ranching is the path forward for sustainable livestock farming and national harmony.

TVC previously reported that in a campaign to address the emerging security challenges, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared a nationwide security emergency, ordering immediate massive recruitment into the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Police Force.

In a Wednesday statement issued from the Statehouse, the president directed the police to recruit 20,000 new officers, bringing the total planned intake to 50,000.

He also authorised the use of National Youth Service Corps camps as temporary training facilities for the recruits.