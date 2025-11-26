In a campaign to address the emerging security challenges, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared a nationwide security emergency, ordering immediate massive recruitment into the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Police Force. In a Wednesday statement issued from the Statehouse, the president directe...

In a campaign to address the emerging security challenges, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared a nationwide security emergency, ordering immediate massive recruitment into the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Police Force.

In a Wednesday statement issued from the Statehouse, the president directed the police to recruit 20,000 new officers, bringing the total planned intake to 50,000.

He also authorised the use of National Youth Service Corps camps as temporary training facilities for the recruits.

The statement reads, “Today, in view of the emerging security situation, I have decided to declare a nationwide security emergency and order additional recruitment into the Armed Forces. By this declaration, the police and the army are authorised to recruit more personnel. The police will recruit an additional 20,000 officers, bringing the total to 50,000.

“Although I had previously approved the nationwide upgrade of police training facilities, the police authorities are, by this statement, authorised to use various National Youth Service Corps camps as training depots.The officers being withdrawn from VIP guard duties should undergo crash training to debrief them and deliver more efficient police services when deployed to security-challenged areas of the country.”

The statement added, “The DSS also has my authority to immediately deploy all the forest guards already trained to flush out the terrorists and bandits lurking in our forests. The agency also has my directive to recruit more men to man the forests. There will be no more hiding places for agents of evil.

“My fellow Nigerians, this is a national emergency, and we are responding by deploying more boots on the ground, especially in security-challenged areas. The times require all hands on deck. As Nigerians, we should all get involved in securing our nation.”

According to the statement, President Tinubu further commended the security agencies for the successful rescue of the Kebbi State kidnapped school girls and the 38 kidnapped worshippers in Kwara State, reaffirming his commitment to rescue the remaining catholic school students in Niger State.

The statement reads, “Let me take this moment to commend our security agencies for working together to secure the release of the 24 schoolgirls in Kebbi and the 38 worshippers in Kwara State. We will continue to sustain the efforts to rescue the remaining students of Catholic School in Niger State and other Nigerians still being held hostage.

“To the leadership and rank and file of our Armed Forces, I commend your courage and your sacrifice. This is a challenging moment for our nation and for the military institution itself. I charge you to remain resolute, to restore peace across all theatres of operation, and to uphold the highest standards of discipline and integrity. There must be no compromise, no collusion, and no negligence. The Nigerian people are counting on you, and this administration will provide the support you need to succeed.

“In addition, our administration will support state governments which have set up security outfits to safeguard their people from the terrorists bent on disrupting our national peace,” the statement concluded.