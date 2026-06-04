The Kwara State Police Command has announced the arrest of a suspected kidnapping gang leader and the recovery of two AK-47 rifles during an intelligence-led operation in Baruten Local Government Area of the state. The command said the breakthrough was recorded by its Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) as part…...

The Kwara State Police Command has announced the arrest of a suspected kidnapping gang leader and the recovery of two AK-47 rifles during an intelligence-led operation in Baruten Local Government Area of the state.

The command said the breakthrough was recorded by its Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) as part of ongoing efforts to combat kidnapping and other violent crimes across Kwara.

According to a statement on Wednesday by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, operatives attached to the Okuta Divisional Headquarters arrested a group of suspected criminals during a routine raid in the Tabida area of Okuta on June 1.

The suspects were subsequently transferred to the VCRU for further investigation and profiling.

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Police investigations allegedly identified one Umar Abubakar, also known as “Manti,” as the leader of a kidnapping syndicate believed to be behind several abduction cases and other violent crimes in parts of Kwara North.

The command said the gang had allegedly operated within Okuta, Ilesha-Baruba, Tabida, Taberu and neighbouring communities.

Further intelligence-led investigations led to the recovery of two AK-47 rifles with fully loaded magazines, which police believe were used by the syndicate during its operations.

The command described the recovery as a major setback for the criminal group and a significant step towards improving security in the affected communities.

It added that the suspects are currently in custody and have been providing investigators with information that could assist in identifying and arresting other members of the network.

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Police said efforts were ongoing to unravel the full scope of the syndicate’s activities and ensure that all individuals connected to the crimes are brought to justice.

The Commissioner of Police in Kwara State commended officers of the Violent Crime Response Unit and other supporting formations for what the command described as their professionalism, resilience and operational efficiency.

The police further assured residents that intelligence-driven operations had been intensified across strategic locations in the state, with additional resources deployed to safeguard lives and property.

The suspects will be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations, according to the statement.