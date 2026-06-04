The Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Hulayat Motunrayo Omidiran, has called on the Senate to provide stronger legislative support to address funding challenges and enhance the Commission’s enforcement powers, including the establishment of a tribunal to prosecute violations of the Federal Character Principle....

The Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Hulayat Motunrayo Omidiran, has called on the Senate to provide stronger legislative support to address funding challenges and enhance the Commission’s enforcement powers, including the establishment of a tribunal to prosecute violations of the Federal Character Principle.

Omidiran made the appeal during an interactive session between the Senate Committee on Federal Character and Intergovernmental Affairs, led by Senator Ede Dafinone, and the management of the Commission at the National Assembly in Abuja on Wednesday.

In her remarks, the FCC Chairman identified inadequate funding and limited enforcement powers as major obstacles preventing the Commission from fully discharging its constitutional responsibilities, noting that resource constraints have adversely affected its operational capacity and oversight functions across the country.

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“The Commission requires stronger legislative backing to effectively discharge its constitutional responsibilities. Addressing persistent funding gaps and empowering the FCC with prosecutorial authority will significantly improve compliance and accountability across Ministries, Departments and Agencies,” she said.

“We are also advocating for the establishment of a Federal Character Commission Tribunal to fast-track prosecutions of violations of the Federal Character Principle. Such a tribunal will provide a dedicated platform for enforcement, expedite the prosecution of offenders and serve as a deterrent against breaches of the law,” Omidiran added.

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At the meeting, Dafinone reaffirmed the committee’s commitment to strengthening the legal and institutional framework required for the effective implementation of the Federal Character Principle, which he described as a critical instrument for promoting national cohesion, integration and equal opportunity across the country.

The senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District noted that despite the Commission’s constitutional mandate, significant imbalances persist within the public service due to legal, administrative, financial and political constraints, while poor cooperation from some Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) continues to undermine compliance efforts.

“The Committee has observed that many Ministries, Departments and Agencies do not consistently cooperate with the Commission. In several instances, requests for information are ignored, records are inadequately maintained and compliance mechanisms remain weak, undermining the integrity of the Federal Character framework,” Dafinone said.

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He added: “As a Committee, we remain committed to strengthening the legal and institutional framework required for effective implementation of the Federal Character Principle. Our objective is not merely compliance, but the creation of a system that inspires confidence, rewards merit and guarantees fairness for all Nigerians.”

Responding to the concerns raised by the FCC Chairman, Dafinone assured the Commission of the committee’s readiness to work with relevant stakeholders to address the challenges limiting its effectiveness. “The issues highlighted by the Commission, particularly funding constraints, weak compliance mechanisms and enforcement limitations, deserve urgent attention. The Committee will work closely with the FCC to strengthen the framework necessary for effective implementation of its constitutional mandate,” he stated.

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The meeting ended with a renewed commitment by both the Senate Committee and the FCC to deepen collaboration, addressing funding gaps, close existing loopholes in the implementation of the Federal Character Principle and build stronger enforcement mechanisms capable of addressing violations by non-compliant MDAs.