The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has commenced implementation of the Net Billing Regulations 2026, a framework that allows eligible electricity consumers to generate power for personal use and export surplus energy to the national distribution network. The development was disclosed in a post shared on the X handle of…...

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has commenced implementation of the Net Billing Regulations 2026, a framework that allows eligible electricity consumers to generate power for personal use and export surplus energy to the national distribution network.

The development was disclosed in a post shared on the X handle of the Nigeria National Grid, which explained that the initiative is designed to enable qualified electricity users, particularly those with renewable energy installations, to supply excess electricity to their Distribution Companies (DisCos) under a regulated billing arrangement.

Under the framework, consumers whose solar energy systems generate more electricity than they consume can channel the excess power back into the grid and receive credits from their DisCos.

The arrangement effectively creates what the electricity sector describes as a “Prosumer” — a customer who functions as both a consumer and producer of electricity.

According to the information shared, the programme is not targeted at small-scale residential solar users, as participants must meet specific eligibility requirements before they can take advantage of the scheme.

To qualify, applicants must already be connected to a DisCo network and operate a renewable energy system with a minimum installed capacity of 50 kilowatt-peak (kWp) and a maximum capacity of 1.5 megawatt-peak (MWp).

Eligible customers are also required to obtain approval from their respective DisCos, sign a Net Billing Agreement and complete registration with NERC.

The framework further provides for the installation of bidirectional meters for approved participants. The meters will measure electricity imported from the grid as well as power exported back into the distribution network.

Industry observers say the initiative could encourage greater investment in renewable energy generation while helping to improve electricity supply through increased participation from private power producers.