Dr Ayobami Wasiu Lam-Adesina has expressed sympathy with Chief Adebayo Adelabu following the reported abduction of members of his family, urging security agencies to intensify efforts to secure their safe return....

Dr Ayobami Wasiu Lam-Adesina has expressed sympathy with Chief Adebayo Adelabu following the reported abduction of members of his family, urging security agencies to intensify efforts to secure their safe return.

In a statement on Thursday, Lam-Adesina described the incident as deeply distressing, noting that no family should be subjected to the fear and trauma associated with kidnapping.

He said his thoughts and prayers were with Adelabu, his family and loved ones during what he called a painful period, adding that he stood in solidarity with them as a stakeholder in the state and a fellow citizen.

“At moments like this, political affiliations, ambitions and differences become secondary. What matters most is our shared humanity and our collective responsibility to support one another,” he said.

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Lam-Adesina called on security agencies to deploy all necessary resources to ensure the victims are rescued unharmed and that those responsible are brought to justice.

He also urged residents of Oyo State to support lawful security efforts and keep the victims and their families in their prayers.

The politician further extended his concern to other victims of insecurity in the state, including abducted pupils and teachers in Oriire, stressing that the safety of citizens must remain a collective priority.

He prayed for divine protection for the victims, comfort for their families, and success for security operatives working to resolve the situation.