The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, has departed Abuja, Nigeria, to attend the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, which is set to hold in New York, United States of America, from Monday, September 22 to Sunday, September 28, 2025.

Senator Shettima, representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, at the global event, will deliver Nigeria’s national statement and join other dignitaries at the UN high-level general debates, among other side events.

The Vice President will also announce Nigeria’s new Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement at this year’s UN special event on climate.

According to a statement by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications (Office of the Vice President), Shettima will participate in a series of high-level engagements during the global summit, which also marks the 80th anniversary of the United Nations.

Among his key activities, the Vice President will join world leaders for the General Debate scheduled to run from Tuesday, September 23 to Sunday, September 28.

