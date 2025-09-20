Vice President Kashim Shettima will lead Nigeria’s delegation to the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) taking place in New York City from Monday, September 22 to Sunday, September 28, 2025. According to a statement by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media an...

Vice President Kashim Shettima will lead Nigeria’s delegation to the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) taking place in New York City from Monday, September 22 to Sunday, September 28, 2025.

According to a statement by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications (Office of the Vice President), Shettima will participate in a series of high-level engagements during the global summit, which also marks the 80th anniversary of the United Nations.

Among his key activities, the Vice President will join world leaders for the General Debate scheduled to run from Tuesday, September 23 to Sunday, September 28.

He is expected to deliver Nigeria’s national statement on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday, September 24, between 3:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. (local New York time).

Shettima will also participate in a special Climate Ambition Summit for Heads of State and Government, convened by the UN Secretary-General on the same day from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. During this event, Nigeria is expected to unveil its updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Climate Agreement.

Additionally, the Vice President will attend a high-level roundtable on Adequate and Affordable Housing, hosted by the President of Kenya, and engage in a series of bilateral meetings and side events on the margins of the UNGA.

Following the conclusion of his engagements in New York, Vice President Shettima will travel to Frankfurt, Germany, for a meeting with senior officials of Deutsche Bank before returning to Nigeria