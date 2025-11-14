Former Anambra State governor Willie Obiano is alive and in good health, dispelling recent media rumours claiming he had died in London. Don Adinuba, former Anambra State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, confirmed on Friday that Obiano is “healthy, strong and residing in Texa...

Former Anambra State governor Willie Obiano is alive and in good health, dispelling recent media rumours claiming he had died in London.

Don Adinuba, former Anambra State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, confirmed on Friday that Obiano is “healthy, strong and residing in Texas, US.”

“The Nigerian media have been abuzz in the last couple of hours over a rumour that the immediate Anambra state Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has passed on in London. This rumour has no basis. Chief Obiano lives in Texas, United States, and not London,” the former Anambra commissioner said in a statement.

“He is not just alive but healthy, strong and too agile for someone who has just turned 70 years. We thank people from different walks of life across the globe.

“The outpouring of love across the globe following the rumour shows how much Chief Obiano matters to many, almost four years after leaving public office and choosing a quiet private life abroad.

“At only 70 years, Chief Obiano has joined the pantheon of men like the Great Zik of Africa, whose rumoured death turned out to be utterly false and without any foundation.”