The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Adamawa State has dismissed as false a viral social media report claiming that its State Chairman had been beheaded.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the State leadership of CAN described the claim as malicious and unfounded, warning that those behind it were intent on creating panic and discrediting the government and security agencies.

“The public is hereby advised to disregard such fake and baseless information. The State CAN Chairman is safe, healthy, and fully engaged in his official duties without any threat, fear, or intimidation,” the statement read.

CAN urged security agencies to investigate and apprehend those responsible for spreading the fake news, noting that their actions were dangerous to peace and unity in both the state and the nation.

“This act is an affront to the efforts of the Adamawa State Government to promote peace, unity, and the protection of lives and property,” the statement added.

The association also commended the Adamawa State Police Command for promptly issuing a clarification and calling for a thorough investigation into the source of the misinformation.