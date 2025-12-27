Nollywood actress and film producer Allwell Ademola has reportedly passed away. According to entertainment sources, she died on Saturday, December 27, 2025, at the age of 43. According to reports, the actress passed away after suffering a heart attack at her residence. As of the time of filing this ...

Nollywood actress and film producer Allwell Ademola has reportedly passed away.

According to entertainment sources, she died on Saturday, December 27, 2025, at the age of 43.

According to reports, the actress passed away after suffering a heart attack at her residence.

As of the time of filing this report, details surrounding her death are being discussed quietly among her friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

Allwell Ademola was a granddaughter of the late Sir Adetokunbo Ademola, the highly respected Nigerian lawyer and former Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Fellow actress, Faithia Williams, on Instagram shared her reaction to news of Ademola’s passing, writing, “Haaaa. This hit me so bad. Eniobanke. Allahu Akbar..Allwell”

Also reacting, popular actress Mide Martins posted a photo of Ademola on Facebook, stating,

“BLACK SATURDAY……This is not fair May God forgive your shortcomings Allwell ”

Another colleague, Damola Olatunji, shared a candlelight image with the caption: “Life is a mirage.”

Actress, Bidemi Kosoko, expressed disbelief at the reports, saying: “No way. No, no,, no. Ko possible ooo. This isn’t true. God forbid, in Jesus’ name.

“I refuse to accept this one Lai Lai God forbid. Olorun oni je. Just reply to my message, abeg Oremi/ aunty mi. I will wait patiently for your reply.”