According to a statement by the States’ Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai, the Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, declared a State Mourning for 3 working days in honour of the late Deputy Governor beginning from today, Friday, December 12.

Diri further ordered all flags to fly at half-mast.

The statement further stated that the Deputy Governor’s death is a great loss to the Government, people of Bayelsa State and the nation.

The statement reads: “The Bayelsa State Government announces with deep regret and profound shock the sudden passing of the Deputy Governor, His Excellency, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, Ph.D on Thursday, 11th December 2025, at the age of 60.

“The Deputy Governor was active and carrying out official duties earlier in the day. He collapsed while proceeding to a scheduled meeting within his office and was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, where he was later confirmed dead.

“His demise is not just painful, it is a great loss to theGovernment, people of Bayelsa State and the nation. Senator Ewhrudjakpo was an accomplished public servant who served the State with distinction as Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District and Deputy Governor since 2020.

“Governor Douye Diri, on behalf of the Government and people of Bayelsa State, expresses heartfelt condolences to his wife, Her Excellency, Barr. (Mrs.) Beatrice Ewhrudjakpo, their children, the Ewhrudjakpo family, Ofoni Federated Community, His Excellency, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson and all citizens of the State.

“Consequently, His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri, Governor of Bayelsa State, has declared a State Mourning for 3 working days in honour of the late Deputy Governor beginning from today, Friday, December 12, 2025. All flags are to fly at half-mast.

“The Governor further prays for God’s comfort and strength for the family and the entire State. May his gentle soul rest in the bosom of the Lord.”