Jigawa State Governor, Malam Umar Namadi, is in Cairo, Egypt, attending the Third High-Level Ministerial Meeting on Rice Self-Sufficiency a major continental forum focused on transforming Africa’s rice-based agri-food systems and reducing dependence on imports. The three-day meeting, which runs ...

Jigawa State Governor, Malam Umar Namadi, is in Cairo, Egypt, attending the Third High-Level Ministerial Meeting on Rice Self-Sufficiency a major continental forum focused on transforming Africa’s rice-based agri-food systems and reducing dependence on imports.

The three-day meeting, which runs from October 7th to 9th, 2025, is jointly organized by the Egyptian Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, AfricaRice, and the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development (AOAD), among other regional partners.

Themed “Towards Rice-Based Agri-Food Systems Transformation and Delivering on Rice Self-Sufficiency through Peer-to-Peer Learning: The Case of the Arab Republic of Egypt,” the event brings together African Ministers of Agriculture, State Governors, researchers, and private sector players.

Delegates are sharing experiences, innovations, and strategies aimed at achieving sustainable food security through improved rice production, irrigation, and technology-driven farming. Egypt’s success story in achieving rice self-sufficiency despite its limited water and land resources is being showcased as a model for other African countries to learn from.

Governor Namadi’s participation reflects Jigawa State’s strong commitment to agricultural transformation and its ambition to consolidate its position as one of Nigeria’s leading hubs for rice production and agribusiness development.

Under his leadership, the state has continued to expand rice cultivation, strengthen farmer cooperatives, and attract private investment to the agricultural sector.

Over the course of the meeting, participants will engage in ministerial discussions, technical sessions, and a field visit to the Rice Research and Training Centre (RRTC) in Sakha, where they will interact with Egyptian scientists and farmers on innovations in high-yield rice varieties, efficient irrigation, and post-harvest technologies.

READ ALSO: Namadi Launches Embroidery Empowerment For Jigawa Women

The meeting is expected to end with a Ministerial Declaration outlining a continental roadmap for achieving rice self-sufficiency through joint research, policy coordination, and investment across the rice value chain.

Governor Namadi is accompanied by senior officials from the Jigawa State Ministry of Agriculture, reaffirming the state’s readiness to align with continental efforts toward ensuring food security, economic growth, and sustainable agricultural development.