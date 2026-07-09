Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has ordered the remand of the National President, Miyetti Allah Kauta Kore, Bello Bodejo, in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). On Thursday, Bodejo was arraigned on 12 counts and pleaded not guilty to the charges. He…...

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has ordered the remand of the National President, Miyetti Allah Kauta Kore, Bello Bodejo, in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

On Thursday, Bodejo was arraigned on 12 counts and pleaded not guilty to the charges. He faces an allegation of money laundering to the tune of 2.63 million US dollars.

The EFCC, through its lawyer, Wahab Shittu, SAN, had named Bodejo as the sole defendant in the charge dated June 24 and filed on June 25.

When the case was called, Shittu informed the court that the matter was scheduled for the defendant to take his plea and that they were ready to proceed.

The defence counsel, Ahmed Raji, SAN, did not oppose the application. After the counts were read to Bodejo, he pleaded not guilty to all the counts. Shittu then applied for a trial date and urged the court to order his remand.

But Raji informed the court that a bail application had been filed. He pleaded with the court to enable him to move the motion, having served the prosecution.

But Shittu vehemently opposed Raji’s application for bail. Justice Ekwo, who adjourned the case until July 20 for ruling on his bail, ordered that Bodejo should be remanded in EFCC’s custody.