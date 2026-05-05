Sixteen years after the death of former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has renewed calls for values-driven governance, citing the late leader’s record as a benchmark for integrity, humility, and commitment to the rule of law. In a tribute shared Tuesday, Jonathan shifted focus from remembrance to reflection…...

Sixteen years after the death of former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has renewed calls for values-driven governance, citing the late leader’s record as a benchmark for integrity, humility, and commitment to the rule of law.

In a tribute shared Tuesday, Jonathan shifted focus from remembrance to reflection on leadership standards, arguing that Yar’Adua’s time in office offers enduring lessons for those in power.

Having served as vice president under him, Jonathan described their working relationship as one rooted in shared democratic ideals and a vision for a more inclusive Nigeria.

“Today marks 16 years since our nation lost a dear hero, an icon of integrity, a selfless patriot, and a man I was privileged to call not just my boss, but my brother and worthy partner in service,” he said.

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According to Jonathan, their administration pursued nation-building anchored on justice, unity, and electoral credibility, stressing that Yar’Adua’s belief in due process defined his leadership approach.

“Our partnership was anchored on a common vision: to build an inclusive, united, and just nation. Yar’Adua was a man of quiet but profound conviction who believed that the strength of a country is measured by its commitment to the rule of law and the sanctity of the ballot,” he stated.

He further portrayed the late president as a leader who prioritised national stability over personal or political considerations.

“He did not just lead; he served with a humility that is rare in the corridors of power, often putting national stability above personal or political gain,” Jonathan added.

Jonathan also pointed to Yar’Adua’s peace-building efforts as a defining aspect of his legacy, particularly his willingness to confront national challenges with sincerity.

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“His record in peace-building stands as an enduring legacy. He understood that true nation-building requires the courage to admit flaws and the sincerity to fix them,” he said.

Framing his tribute as a message to current and future leaders, Jonathan stressed the need for accountability and people-centred governance.

“For leaders, the life of Umaru Musa Yar’Adua serves as an enduring lesson. His example teaches us that leadership is a sacred trust, and that progress is only sustainable when it is rooted in transparency, accountability, and a genuine love for the people,” he noted.

Yar’Adua, who assumed office on May 29, 2007, succeeding Olusegun Obasanjo, died on May 5, 2010, after a prolonged illness.