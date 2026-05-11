The Jigawa State Government says it has spent more than three hundred billion naira on road construction and other critical infrastructure projects aimed at improving economic activities and the living conditions of residents across the state. The Director General of the Jigawa State Due Process and Project Monitoring Bureau, Kassim…...

The Jigawa State Government says it has spent more than three hundred billion naira on road construction and other critical infrastructure projects aimed at improving economic activities and the living conditions of residents across the state.

The Director General of the Jigawa State Due Process and Project Monitoring Bureau, Kassim Muhammed, disclosed this during the 8th Annual Procurement Forum for the Jigawa North-West Zone held in Gumel.

He says the government awarded forty-eight road contracts last year alongside several inherited projects from the previous administration.

According to him, the road projects cover about nine hundred and seventy-six kilometres, linking hundreds of rural communities and improving access between Local Government Areas across the state.

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Kassim Muhammed explains that the projects are designed to ease transportation challenges, support agricultural activities, and improve the movement of farm produce to markets.

The Director General adds that the government is also investing heavily in sectors such as health, agriculture, and environment as part of efforts to improve the welfare of citizens and drive sustainable development.

He notes that the procurement forum provides a platform for stakeholders to discuss transparency, accountability, and effective project implementation in the state.

Similar forums have already been held in Dutse and Hadejia, bringing together representatives of Ministries, Departments and Agencies, contractors, civil society groups, Islamic scholars, and journalists.

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The state government says the ongoing investments are expected to strengthen rural connectivity, boost economic growth, and create better opportunities for communities across Jigawa State.